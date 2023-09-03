BUSH's Beans' Duke passes through San Antonio; we got to hang out with him

Duke is their "spokes-dog," and apparently, he loves to talk about beans.

SAN ANTONIO — If you're a fan of BUSH'S Beans, you probably know that Duke is their golden mascot. Literally, he's a golden retriever who is the most behaved boy to trot the earth.

We know this because we got to hang out with him while he was in San Antonio staying at The Emily Morgan.

"We're in San Antonio this week with the Sam's Club year-beginning meeting. And they bring all their operators from across the country in, and we're talking about beans!" said sales director Sara Floyd.

Duke is their "spokes-dog," and apparently, he loves to talk about beans. He wouldn't tell us Bush's secret family recipe, but he did tell people why they should eat their beans, ranging from the iconic sweet heat to brown sugar.

"We have loved being in San Antonio. The reaction has been great," said Floyd. "Duke's been getting recognized and he absolutely loves the attention, and we've really enjoyed the city."

They made him a special dog-friendly dinner at the hotel, and yes, it included some beans.

