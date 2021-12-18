Bulldogs in costumes | This San Antonio group gathers every month

"Our first playdate had about five pups, and I think our largest playdate today was about 75 bulldogs two Christmases ago."

SAN ANTONIO — Have you ever seen bulldogs in Christmas costumes? If you said "no," don't worry, we've got you covered with pictures.

We got to hang out with the Bulldogs of San Antonio group who held a Christmas meet-up.

"They are just personality and their little tiny quirks. They're just like little tiny humans," said Bulldogs of San Antonio's Prissilla Esquivel.

The group gathers every month. Well, when it’s not too hot outside, because keep in mind, these are bulldogs! So many bullies come dressed to the nines, especially when it’s Christmas time.

"Our first playdate had about five pups, and I think our largest playdate today was about 75 bulldogs two Christmases ago," said Esquivel.

They even invited the Grinch to take photos with the dogs:

We met Victor Garcia and his dog Tank who were very excited to come out and get into the festive spirit.

"I didn’t realize there were this many bulldogs in San Antonio. So, it’s really awesome and a great community," said Garcia.

We also met Khaleesi and Louie. They have more than 5,000 followers on Instagram!

Even if you don’t have a bulldog, but you want to spend time with people who bring their pups, you can join the Bulldogs of San Antonio Facebook page, and maybe even make a friend.

"This is all for you. We love to give back to you," said Esquivel. "Have somewhere safe to have all of our babies together."