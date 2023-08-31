No bull! Massive Watusi spotted riding shotgun on Nebraska highway

The driver was pulled over and told he needed to take his bull named Howdy Doody back home.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORFOLK, Neb. — When police in Norfolk, Nebraska got a call about a guy with a bull riding in his car, they thought it would be a calf.

"Something smaller, something that actually fit inside the vehicle," Capt. Chad Reiman said.

The officer was shocked to see a massive Watusi bull riding shotgun.

He pulled over Lee Meyer who introduced his enormous passenger as Howdy Doody. He definitely was not a calf.

"The officer chose to write him a warning and ask him to take the animal back home and to leave the city," Reiman said.

Meyer might think twice before he takes Howdy Doody for another ride. The bull left a bunch of bull... um poop all over the car.