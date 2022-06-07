'Bubba' the Komodo dragon dies, San Antonio Zoo announces

The zoo shared the news in a Facebook post Tuesday saying that "Bubba will be missed by all of his caretakers and guests."

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — After 25 years of entertaining and educating visitors at the San Antonio Zoo, Bubba, the Komodo dragon has died, the zoo said.

The zoo shared the news in a Facebook post Tuesday saying that "Bubba will be missed by all of his caretakers and guests."

He was 28 years old making him one of the oldest dragons in human care, according to the zoo. The zoo also said Bubba came to the zoo in1997 and contributed to the zoo's mission by bringing guests closer to Komodo dragons more than they could have imagined.

They say only 6,000 Komodo dragons are believed to still be alive today.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature added the Komodo to the endangered species list last fall.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the loss of Bubba, one of our beloved Komodo dragons. At the age of 28 years... Posted by San Antonio Zoo on Tuesday, July 5, 2022