BOERNE, Texas — A pet rescue in Boerne is asking for help fostering dogs.

Charming Pet Rescue picked up more than 20 dogs recently and are looking for fosters to take care of a dog for two weeks.

The animal group says they'll take care of medical issues if fosters cam provide food, love, and shelters.

To contact Charming Pet Rescue - and to view pictures of the dogs who need foster homes - contact the group through their Facebook page or by calling (210) 843-8326.