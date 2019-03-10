SAN ANTONIO — People and pets gathered at the Headwaters of the Incarnate Word for a blessing of the animals Wednesday. The Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word say the annual holy ceremony is part of their mission of providing blessings and dedication for all animals and divine creation.



The service took place at the historic nature preserve located at the entrance of the Headwaters Sanctuary. That's right next to some of the athletic fields at the University of the Incarnate Word.

People were invited to bring their pets, stuffed animals, or animal photos, to be blessed by the sisters of the Headwaters at Incarnate Word. A spokesperson said this annual holy ceremony aligns directly with their mission by providing blessings and dedication for all animals and divine creation.

