KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Baseball is known as America's pastime and one black bear was hoping to catch some of the action!

It was around 4 a.m. Sunday morning when a black bear found itself stuck inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium, according to a TWRA Facebook post.

Wildlife officers responded to campus and with the help of UT police were able to safely and quickly tranquilize the bear. They removed it from the area and plan to transport it to a more suitable habitat. The bear will then be released.

On the post, the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency thanked the University of Tennessee police Department for their assistance.