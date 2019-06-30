GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Editor's Note: The above image is a file photo. Scroll down to watch video of Laila the cat.

A cat from Gainesville has been sent to "fat camp."

Fox 35 Orlando says Laila's owners found her starving, took her in, got her fixed and began feeding her. But, that's when she reportedly started gaining some serious weight -- tipping the scales at 23 pounds. In fact, her owners told the Fox station she couldn't jump on anything.

That's when they devised a solution. The New York Post says Laila has been visiting "fat camp" once a week at the University of Florida. The newspaper says she uses a treadmill and goes swimming in order to help her shed the pounds.

According to WSVN, the workouts appear to be paying off. The television station says Laila has already lost two pounds.

That doesn't mean she always enjoys her exercise, as you can see below.

