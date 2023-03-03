Beluga whale celebrates 5 years at SeaWorld San Antonio

SeaWorld is inviting the public to learn more about Beluga whales.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The only successful beluga whale rehab will be celebrating five years at its permanent home, SeaWorld right here in San Antonio.

Tyonek was found in Cook Inlet, Alaska, by state and federal wildlife officers, SeaWorld said.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration deemed Tyonek as non-releasable, so he was taken to SeaWorld due to their ability to accommodate his social and medical needs, SeaWorld said.

SeaWorld is inviting the public to learn more about Beluga whales and their care.

