BCSO holds annual Blessing of the Animals on Wednesday

Sheriff Javier Salazar, along with the BCSO Mounted Patrol and K9 units, and handlers from local area law enforcement agencies will participate in the ceremony.

SAN ANTONIO — It's the event so many pet lovers and owners look forward to each year: The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Blessing of the Animals. The ceremony kids off at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Sheriff Javier Salazar, along with the BCSO Mounted Patrol and K9 units, and handlers from local area law enforcement agencies will participate in the ceremony, which will be held at the Bexar County Courthouse, located at 100 Dolorosa in downtown.