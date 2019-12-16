AUSTIN, Texas — Talk about being in the giving spirit! Austin Pets Alive! said a donor has pledged to match every dollar donated to the organization up to $75,000 through Christmas Eve.

The match means that the impact of every gift donated to the organization will be doubled. For perspective, APA! provided a list of some of its basic expenses:

$25 buys one week of milk for a litter of kittens

$50 vaccinates a litter of puppies

$100 provides basic medical care, behavior assessments and other necessities to take a dog or cat into APA!'s care

$500 provides basic medical care for a litter of kittens or puppies

"This end of year, we encourage the community to keep in mind the animals that need you most. Austin Pets Alive! wouldn’t, and these pets wouldn’t, exist without your support," APA! said.

RELATED: Nearly 300 animals adopted during Austin Animal Center's 'Black FURiday' event

If you'd like to donate to APA! this holiday season and have your dollars doubled, visit the organization's website. Set donation amounts show you what your money could be used for and there is also an option to pick your donation amount.

WATCH: Austin Pets Alive! opens space for sick cats

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Former Austin officer VonTrey Clark pleads guilty to killing pregnant girlfriend in 2015

A former Austin officer has pleaded guilty to killing his pregnant girlfriend. What about the others allegedly involved?

Missing Cedar Park woman's common-law husband now charged with tampering with physical evidence

Father makes plea for missing Austin mother and her 2-week-old baby girl