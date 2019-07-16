ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The search is on for a missing puppy in Aransas Pass that belonged to a young man with down syndrome.

Kase the dog went missing Tuesday, June 9.

Jessica Nugent was at work on the property, and she said many dogs were running around in the yard and when the end of the day came her puppy was nowhere to be found.

Nugent went searching for Kase with her older pitbull and couldn't pick up a scent.

Nugent had got Kase in march for her two kids. Nugent's 13-year-old son Brayden has down syndrome and is nonverbal and said Kase gave him a sense of comfort.

"That was he, buddy. They slept together. He had to go pick him up with me. He was everywhere with him," Nugent said.

According to Nugent, Brayden is off visiting family this summer, and he doesn't know their puppy is missing.

Nugent hopes Kase is returned before she has to break the news to her son.

Nugent is offering a $500 reward to anyone who can find and return Kase home.

