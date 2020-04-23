Animal Care Services is encouraging pet owners to celebrate National Pet Parents Day on Sunday, April 26.
The organization says there are creative and energizing ways to celebrate being a pet parent while still maintaining social distancing due to the coronavirus. The group hopes that pet moms and dads blow up social media with tributes to their furry friends.
Below is a list of ways that ACS encourage pet owners to spend time with their beloved animals any day of the year:
- Take your pet with you on that walk you’ve been putting off.
- Check out pet-centric puzzles, coloring pages and more at saacs.info/blog
- Join “San Antonio’s OFFICIAL” Pet Parents Facebook Group: saacs.info/petparent
- Tune-in to ACS’ FB Live Q&A with Trainers, 3pm this Friday @sanantonioacs
- Share your pet’s “Gotcha Day” with ACS for a chance to be featured online
- Send photos and story to acshappytails@gmail.com OR
- Tag @sanantonioacs in your pet post!
- Schedule at least 15 minutes of pet playtime a day.
- Ensure your pet is sterilized, has a microchip ID and up to date vaccinations.
- When was the last time you washed out your pet’s bowls? Do it today! Same for any dirty toys, beds or blankets.
- Don’t have a pet? Become an ACS foster!