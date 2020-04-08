Unexpected visitor: Alligator found creeping around yard of east-side home

A man who lives at a home in the 3100 block of Rosalind Way said he came out of the house earlier when he saw a four-foot-long reptile.

SAN ANTONIO — An alligator made a surprise visit to the yard of an east-side home on Tuesday morning.

A man who lives at a home in the 3100 block of Rosalind Way said he came out of the house and saw a four-foot-long reptile by a fence that connects to his house.

He said he was pretty calm about it as the creepy crawler walked along the fence checking out the grass.

The man said he called the police to see what could be done about it. In the meantime, both he and his neighbor made a little bit of a trap out of some wire to keep the little guy or girl there so it couldn’t get away.

Eventually, help arrived from Animal World and Snake Farm to trap the gator.

East side alligator Check out this alligator spotted near South Foster Road outside Loop 410. Police were called out to the area Tuesday morning. Read more: https://www.kens5.com/article/life/animals/alligator-found-in-yard-of-east-side-home-tuesday/273-38ca61e8-6680-4530-b6cc-b99fe953db89 Posted by KENS 5 & Kens5.com on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

They are not sure where the reptile lives, but there is a creek that runs behind the house nearby that could be one possibility.

They also said that it is possible it could be a pet that escaped and decided to do a little bit of exploring.