The park has welcomed four bison, three alpacas, and one llama so far in April.

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — The annual baby boom has arrived at African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton.

The park says its animal care staff have greeted several baby animals so far in April. The list includes four bison, three alpacas, and one llama.

"The moms and their babies appear to be thriving,” says African Safari Wildlife Park Director Kelsey Keller. “Depending on the timing of your visit, you may catch them running around the Drive-Thru Safari, nursing from mom or taking a snooze in the sun.”

And the fun of seeing the babies at African Safari Wildlife Park will continue. The park says more bison and alpacas are "assuredly on the way," along with elk and fallow deer, which typically arrive in late spring or early summer.

Check out the babies in the pictures below.

African Safari Wildlife Park's Drive-Thru Safari, featuring zebras, bison, llamas, alpacas, elk, exotic cattle, emus and more, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The last car will be admitted at 4 p.m. Park officials say their warm-weather animals, such as giraffe and antelope, will generally not be visible unless the outdoor temperature is above 60 degrees.

The Walk-Thru Safari, which offers gibbons, lemurs, kangaroos, warthogs, parrots, camel rides, educational animal shows and animal-feeding experiences, will open in mid-May.