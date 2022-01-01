Adopt wild horses, burros and receive $1,000 in incentives

The website said up to 120 wild horses and burros will be available for adoption.

If you're looking to adopt a wild horse or burros, there's an event you can mark on your calendar.

The U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management shared the events, which are happening across the country. However, Texans can expect one adoption event in Seguin on 950 South Austin Street.

The two-day event will take place Friday, Feb. 4 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. with adoption beginning at noon, as well as Saturday, Feb. 5, between 8 a.m. and noon. Take a look at the flyer here.

The website also notes that all times are subject to change without notice. You can call the Wild Horse and Burro Information Call Center at 866-468-7826 for the most updated information.

The website said up to 120 wild horses and burros will be available for adoption, and incentives for adoption are available. "The Adoption Incentive Program is intended to increase adoptions of untrained wild horses and burros by offering an incentive valued up to $1,000 within 60 days after title date to adopters to defray the costs of care, such as veterinary services, feed, and training," they said.

Some conditions do apply for those looking to adopt.:

The BLM will now require compliance inspections of animals adopted under the Adoption Incentive Program to occur within six months of adoption. Additionally, title applications will have to be signed by a veterinarian or BLM-authorized officer for the adopter to receive the incentive payment, and the incentive payment will now be made within 60 days after title date, rather than half at the time of adoption and half at the title date.