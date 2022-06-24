Abilene Zoo announces birth of giraffe calf

The calf was born at 1:50 p.m. Friday to Jamie, an 11-year-old giraffe.

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Zoo announced the birth of a giraffe calf at 1:50 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2022. The calf, believed to be a female, is the third calf born to 11-year-old mother, Jamie.

The Animal Care team noticed labor had started a little before 1 p.m. Friday. Jamie went into labor inside the zoo's Giraffe Safari habitat, but when given the opportunity, moved into the Giraffe Barn holding areas in the zoo's behind-the-scenes area.

After birth, the zoo said the calf waited nearly 30 minutes before standing up for the first time. The calf stands at roughly 6 feet tall, but has not been weighed. That process will begin most likely Saturday as the Animal Care team does its first hands-on checks of the newborn. Although a name will not be decided for some time, the Animal Care team does believe the calf to be female.