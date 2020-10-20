Chaotic situation in Del Rio ends in tragedy after black bears seen roaming neighborhood

A black bear sow and her cub were lingering in a northside neighborhood over the weekend until the mother was shot and killed by a resident.

DEL RIO, Texas — A black bear and her cub were spotted roaming around a Del Rio neighborhood over the weekend, causing quite a scene with neighbors trying to get a glimpse of the wild animals.

Although many residents captured video of the bears lounging in backyards or snoozing in trees, officials said they had to deal with others getting too close to the animals.

It was a somewhat chaotic situation that had a tragic ending, as a resident shot and killed the mother.

Jonah Evans, who oversees mammal research and conservation with Texas Parks and Wildlife said the bears are most likely coming from the mountains in northern Mexico.

“From time to time when there's droughts or wildfires or a shortage of food, those bears start looking for food in other places,” said Evans.

Evans said despite the perception that female bears are aggressive when protecting their cubs, male bears are the most aggressive.

“Ninety-two percent of fatal bear attacks have been carried out by a single male bear. Bear attacks by females with cubs are extremely, extremely rare, and that's why in this situation, it was the viewpoint of the staff on the ground and the people coordinating all the law enforcement officials that this was a safe situation that wasn't a big risk to people,” said Evans.

Evans said wildlife officials were trying to push the bears out of town instead of having to use more forceful means to relocate them.

“Our protocols and the state philosophy is to avoid putting our hands on the animal and capturing it and translocating it, if possible. We want to encourage natural recolonization,” said Evans. “Once we put our hands on a bear, there's very few places we can relocate them. That often means bringing the bear hundreds of miles to a different location, and then it puts the bears in some pretty significant risk.”

But, Evans said the plan was complicated by residents getting too close to the bears, and getting in the middle of efforts to safely coax the bears out of the area.

“There was quite a bit of crowd management having to take their attention away from the bears,” said Evans. “It was just a very difficult situation to manage.”

Evans said the bears were hanging around looking for food.

Del Rio city officials said neighbors are feeding a large number of feral cats in the area leaving large amounts of food outside.

“Any pet food, even bird feeders, if you know there's a bear in the area, take a break from feeding animals outside, feed your pets inside, because that is what's going to attract bears,” said Evans.

Officials were not successful in coaxing the bears out of the area.

Evans confirmed that the mother bear was shot and killed by a resident.

Texas Parks and Wildlife now has custody of the cub.

Del Rio City officials told KENS5 that they are working with TPW to educate the public on black bears in the area.

Evans said there are black bears that live in remote areas of Val Verde County and urges residents to be prepared if they should see any more visitors.