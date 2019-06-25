PITTSBURGH — They're going to need a bigger dam!

Alice and Patch, a pair of American beavers at the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium are the proud parents of seven beaver kits.

The zoo said that “the little ones are spending most of their time inside their den with their family, but they grow quickly and they’ll soon be exploring outside!”

According to the National Wildlife Foundation, American beavers have one litter of one to four kits per year.

Fun fact: Beavers can stay underwater for 15 minutes without coming to the surface, NWF says.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.