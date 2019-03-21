COMAL COUNTY, Texas — The Comal County Sheriff's Office is adding some new members. The department is a getting a hand, or rather, a paw, from Creek View Veterinary Clinic.

Bandit, Big Tex, Gunner, Joker and Ranger were introduced at Comal County Commissioners Court on Thursday. The seven-month-old German shepherd pups will join the Comal County Sheriff's Office K-9 program.

The very good dogs will begin their training soon on their way to becoming full-fledged members of the department.

