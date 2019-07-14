SAN ANTONIO — One expo hall, 165 American Kennel Club breeds, 1,500 dogs and lots of fur filled the Freeman Coliseum on the final day of the show. All of the dogs were vying to be the best.



There were big dogs, little dogs, a dog getting blow-dried, and one that was already blow-dried, dogs sitting down, dogs lying down, walking dogs, running dogs and a dog named Atlas with his handler Ashley from California.



"So how many shows has he been in? Probably at least 15 or 20 at this point," Ashley said.



That many shows and he's only one year old. That's right, the big boy is a puppy!



"He's not as aloof as we would like him to be. He’s very friendly,” she said.

So, does she want him to be a little meaner? More scared of people? Not quite. A little more hesitant? “You are their person; they don't want to have to go meet other people. They're in their own little box,” she said.

Along with the dogs, there were all kinds of people. A guy in a pink suit, a guy in a dark suit, a very serious dog showing guy, and an even more serious dog showing guy, a guy with a clipboard, a smock-wearing woman, a floral pattern woman, this woman in sparkles and... candy?

Dogs can’t eat that!

