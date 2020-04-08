181 dogs rescued from 'hoarding situation' by metro Atlanta group

Three puppies were born over the weekend bringing the total to 184.

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. — With the help of local law enforcement, Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary rescued 181 Chihuahua breed dogs from what they called a "hoarding situation" in Butts County.

They said the dogs, several of which are pregnant, were covered in fleas but well nourished.

Three puppies were born over the weekend, bringing the total number of dogs in the sanctuary's care to 184.

“This is one of the most deplorable cases of animal hoarding I have seen. The dogs were everywhere, literally coming out of kitchen cabinets and mattresses," Noah’s Ark Founder and President, Jama Hedgecoth said.

They said the dogs are all doing very well and will continue to be assessed by doctors. They will all be treated for fleas, dewormed, spayed or neutered, and vaccinated.

The organization did say that because they have had no human socialization, they will need stabilization in foster homes before being ready for permanent adoption.

The sanctuary estimates that the dogs will be available for adoption by November.

If you are interested in fostering a dog or making a donation to support this immediate need, please contact Noah’s Ark at 770-957-0888 or visit their website.

Founded in 1979, Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary and Wildlife Rehabilitation Center is a non-profit educational sanctuary for abused, unwanted and orphaned exotic animals, livestock, domestic animals and native Georgia wildlife.