150 white-tailed deer die from disease in Kamiah area, test results pending

According to Idaho Fish and Game, tests for Bluetongue and Epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) have come back negative.

KAMIAH, Idaho — Approximately 150 white-tailed deer have died from a mysterious illness in the Kamiah area, according to Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG).

Tests for Bluetongue and Epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) have come back negative, according to IDFG. They also tested for Adenovirus Hemorrhagic Disease, which is a similar hemorrhagic disease and been known to occur in Washington, and those tests came back negative. More tests are being conducted to determine the cause of death.

Regional wildlife biologist Jana Livingston said they are working hard to find out what disease they are dealing with. Due to the potential deer-to-deer transmission route, IDFG encourages people to remove food and water sources that could attract deer.

IDFG asked the public to report any sightings of dead or sick deer by calling (208) 799-5010.

IDFG said they encourage the reporting of any symptomatic (lethargic deer exhibiting respiratory distress) deer or the disposal of dead deer carcasses. Deer can be taken to Simmons Sanitation for disposal at the expense of the Department.