SAN ANTONIO — It's tough for most adults to come to terms with death but Angel Rivas was forced to when he was just 11 years old.

"I felt like my heart dropped down and like I was never gonna be able to be alive again," he said.

Doctors found two tumors in Angel's brain early this year. Instead of playing outside with the other kids his age, he was confined to a hospital bed.

Angel's story is a sad one but thousands of kids with chronic illnesses share similar experiences. It's something that doesn't sit right with the online retailer, Amazon, so on Friday, the San Marcos Amazon Fulfillment Center held a STEM camp for kids with serious illnesses. Kids got their minds off their ailments with a facility tour and handmade robots.

"Really thought it was a wonderful way to support those kids who, yeah, are having a tougher of a time," general manager Eli Pabon explained.

The facility didn't let the kids leave without a parting gift. Campers received Kindles and kept the robots they made earlier in the day.

Amazon also donated $10,000 to University Children's Hospital. That donation will benefit the hospital's Child Life Program, which provides play opportunities for child patients and their families.

While the kids spent most of their morning building robots, you don't need to be an engineer or scientist to understand the main lesson shared on such a special day, the importance of play for a child.

"This does not compare to anything," Angel said.

