Alamo City entertainment options expand as bars, bingo halls and skating rinks open back up

Friday has been a long time coming for various businesses owners. Some had wondered if they'd even be able to weather prolonged closure.

SAN ANTONIO — More entertainment options are back open in San Antonio after Gov. Greg Abbott gave the green light for a whole new round of businesses to reopen just in time for Memorial Day Weekend.

The Mix, a bar on North St. Mary's, is back in the mix of serving customers after being closed for two months. General Manager Manny Flores said it nearly got to the point where he wasn't sure if he'd ever be able to flip the lights back on.

"I am pretty happy, he said. "Our regulars, they have been wanting to come back. I am happy to see them back here."

Flores said his main goal is to keep his employees and patrons safe. He said it has been challenging being closed the past couple of months.

"We depend on our regulars and patrons to come in," he said.

Friday was Day 1 of opening under the state's phase two plan. For now, bars can only operate at 25% of normal capacity, as can skating rinks.

Car-Vel Skate Center also opened up on Friday, with employees checking the temperatures before skaters come in and spin around. It is also operating on split-skating sessions.

Bingo Halls are another major venue that is opening back up. Randy's Ballroom had its first game in several weeks Friday evening, with customers showing up two hours before to mark their spot, given the mandate on limited occupancy.

The business is also checking temperatures, and is making sure hand sanitizing is available for its customers.

However, with entertainment venues in full swing., San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg echoed a familiar refrain at Friday's daily briefing: The virus is still spreading through the community.