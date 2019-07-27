SAN ANTONIO — Why invest in learning the tactics of poker or blackjack when you can possibly make it big with some pennies?

That was the idea one casino-goer from Adkins had in Eagle Pass Friday afternoon when they turned a $3 bet into a more-than-$1.5 million jackpot at the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel, according to a press release.

Officials say it's the 10th time there's been a winner of more than $1 million at the casino since 2011, and the first one since last November.

In other words...not all the spare change in your piggy bank has to be saved for that big Europe trip.