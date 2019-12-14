SAN ANTONIO — A woman who endured a horrific attack at the hands of her ex-boyfriend speaks to KENS 5.

22-year-old Catalina Mirales said an argument with her ex-boyfriend Jackub Hildreth escalated into a 6-hour brutal attack that she barely walked away from.

"After being in a toxic relationship before, I didn't think it would happen to me again so fast," Mirales said.

She said during the attack, Hildreth beat her breaking her jaw and carved his name in her forehead using a knife.

"For about 30 minutes or so, he was punching me the entire time. He didn't stop," Mirales said.

Tied up and thrown in a closet, she said she could overhear Hildreth and a friend talk about what they were going to do next.

"They decided they were going to kill me or let me go home, at that time they wanted to kill me at first," Mirales said. "His friend was telling him I have family and they would be looking for me."

She walked away alive and now speaking out to help others survive.

RELATED: Teen accused of carving his name into girlfriend's forehead during argument

RELATED: City leaders have a new plan to stop domestic violence, empower survivors

In October, the City announced a new comprehensive plan to help end the cycle of domestic violence. Part of the plan is called the Triple P, Positive Parenting Program initiative.

San Antonio Area Foundation, the largest funder on this domestic violence initiative and tonight it announced for the first time the two non-profits that will be awarded $300,000 each through the John L. Santikos Charitable fund. The two non-profits are the P.E.A.C.E. Initiative, and Avance San Antonio.

Patricia Castillo, executive director of P.E.A.C.E. Initiative said her team is excited to be a part of a plan that is a step in the right direction for our community.

"To be honest, our backs were up against the wall as a community," Castillo said. "When we started seeing record-breaking of homicides, the murder-suicides, the collateral deaths that were occurring alongside domestic violence, we honestly didn't have a choice. We had to come together."

Over a three-year period, 90,000 families will receive evidence-based supports from the Triple P, Positive Parenting Program initiative.

The City's comprehensive plan is expected to start at the beginning of the year.

As for Mirales, she underwent surgery to fix her broken jaw Friday afternoon. Her family has set up a GoFundMe to help her during her lengthy recovery.

For those who need help, we have provided a list of resources below:

The Chain Breakers Search & Rescue 210-571-6514

Family Violence Prevention Svcs.- Shelter 210-733-8810

Family Justice Center - 210-631-0100

SAPD-Spec. Vic. Unit: Crisis Response Team 210-207-2141

Teen Dating Abuse Helpline 1-866-331-9474

The P.E.A.C.E. Initiative 210-533-2729

Texas Council on Family Violence 1-800-525-1978

Nat'l Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

For the hearing impaired 1-800-787-3224 (TTY)

On-Line Resources: