A back to school picture you must see

A mother had an idea to snap a Toy Story movie-themed picture of her son leaving for kindergarten - and it will give you all the feels.

SAN ANTONIO — As little Liam headed off for kindergarten in Zimmerman, Minnesota, his mother, Becky Childs Scott got really creative with his first day of school photo amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Using some toy characters from the popular movie, Toy Story, Scott arranged various characters - from Buzz Lightyear to Jessie and even Sporky from Toy Story 4 - facing her son as he headed off to what is most definitely the most unique start to a school year in recent history.

If you take a closer look, you'll see the movie's main star, Woody, hanging out of Liam's backpack. You can almost hear Tom Hanks' famous line, "So long, partner."

That had us thinking here in San Antonio - do you have a creative back to school photo of your children you want to share?

