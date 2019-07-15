OVERTON, Texas — There is no doubt that Otis Bryan has lived a full and interesting life.

He is a survivor of the New London School explosion in 1937. He served in the Navy in World War II.

Now, at 94, Bryan stays active by mowing the lawns of his neighbors.

Bryan says it started with him mowing his own lawn and the next door neighbors lawn. He figured he enjoyed it so much, he would mow a few more lawns.

"People would stop me and want me to cut their grass and I'd try to work em' in," Bryan explained.

He says there was a need in the neighborhood, and he decided to do something about it.

"I don't do it for the money," Bryan said.

After 94 years, Bryan understands the importance of living life to this fullest. It is a life he is grateful to have lived.

"I was in that class right there," Bryan explained, pointing at the model of New London School at the London Museum & Cafe.

He was 12-years-old in 1937. While in art class, 64,000 cubic feet of concrete exploded up through the floor of the school.

"Couldn't see nothing, didn't hear nothing," Bryan remembered.

Tragically, his teacher did not survive.

"I was in her class when the school blew up, but she stepped out for a minute somewhere and that's when she got killed," Bryan said.

Just five years later, he enlisted in the United States Navy at only 17-years-old, attaining the rank of Fireman First Class.

"It was the aviation supply ship," Bryan said. "We carried airplane engines."

His name is one of many New London alums who served in WWII on display at the museum. Bryan served all four years of the war.

Following the war, Bryan left the Navy and entered to the oil industry until retiring. Today, Bryan lives in his Overton home with his wife and three dogs, including a new puppy.

For Bryan, settling down was never an option for the veteran.

Determined to stay active in his golden years, Bryan began his new occupation of mowing lawns for his neighbors. While some of them offer payment, he never expects it.

"I like to keep busy," Bryan explained.

The money neighbors have paid him went towards a new lawnmower and keeping gas in the tank.