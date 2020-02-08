9/11 Memorial climb to be held virtually

"We made a promise 19 years ago to never forget, no matter the circumstances."

SAN ANTONIO — On Tuesday, September 11, first responders from all over the country will join together to pay tribute to those who lost their lives.

The San Antonio 110 has been involved in the top three largest 9/11 Memorial climbs in the world, and this is will be its 8th year.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the organization is holding its SA110 virtually.

"We made a promise 19 years ago to never forget, no matter the circumstances. And holding true to that promise, rather than cancel the event, we are holding a virtual event," said the organization.

Registration will include an annual T-shirt and tribute tag for a fallen hero. They will also be streaming live as committee members hold the ceremony and even at the Tower of Americas.

There will be multiple options for how each participant can pay tribute, including interactive rooms for over 1,000 climbers to do so interactively with one another.

"We are also hoping that having this virtual event will also allow many who normally would not have been able to to now participate and pay tribute in their own way," said SA 110.

Registration is open until Aug. 15 and tickets start at $35. Only 1,000 tickets are available. But sponsorship opportunities are still open.

SA110 says it is 100% volunteer run and 100% funded by the generosity of our participants and community.

If you would like to register, sponsor or donate, visit their website or follow them on Facebook.