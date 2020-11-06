11 pools, 5 splash pads to reopen in San Antonio

You can beat the heat at a local pool this summer!

SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking to cool off in the Texas heat, the city has announced its opening of 11 outdoor pools and five splash pads.

The pools will open from July 3 to Aug. 9 and the splash pads will open July 3 and remain available to the public through November.

When Phase Three of opening Texas is announced, basketball courts, playgrounds, outdoor fitness stations, skate plazas, indoor pools, Barrera Fitness Center and the reservations lobby at Parks Headquarters will reopen.

Updates on the reopening of park amenities will be posted on the Department’s website and social media channels.