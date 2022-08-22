Watch 10,000 dominoes fall to create 'back to school' images

Graham's family sent KENS 5 a video of his amazing work. It's also posted on his YouTube channel Triple M Chain Reactions.

SAN ANTONIO — When kids go back to school, they typically prepare by getting a new backpack, picking out a new pair of shoes and getting some pencils and paper. But, one kid is commemorating the start of school by setting up 10,000 dominoes which spell out back to school images, like a teacher's apple and a science beaker.

He shared four different screens which embody fun "back to school" themes. Each screen uses around 2,000 dominos, totaling out to 10,000!

The first screen shows the dominos falling to reveal the words "back to school." It's then followed by the categories of math, reading, history and science.