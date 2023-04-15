Lewis's family said she was born in Sumter County on this day in 1923.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A special woman in Sumter turned 100 years old on Saturday afternoon.

Hattie Lewis celebrated her big day with family, friends, and community members.

Lewis's family said she was born in Sumter County on this day in 1923. She's been an active member of the St. Paul Pentecostal Holiness Church for the past 30 years and was a longtime member of Congruity Presbyterian Church before that.

Her family said she also taught in the public school system for more than 25 years as a special education teacher before retiring in the 1990s.

If you want to know her secret to living a good life, Lewis said it's not about what you do for yourself, but for your community.