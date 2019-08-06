SAN ANTONIO — On the last day of school, Northern Hills Elementary School decked the halls with signs and sported shirts that read #SophieStrong in honor of 10-year-old fighting for her life in a Corpus Christi hospital.

Sophia Munson and her family were in Corpus Christi for Memorial Day weekend, driving over the harbor bridge when they crashed trying to avoid a truck parked on the middle of the bridge.

Sophia's parents and brother were able to get out, but the 10-year-old was not waking up.

"She suffered a stroke on the right side of her brain," her father Steven Munson said. "So right now, doctors are trying to nurse the left side of her brain so there's no additional damage there."

Munson said Sophia was put in a medically-induced coma as she undergoes surgeries to her skull, jaw, nose, shoulder, and more.

"She can hear," Munson said. "We read to her. We put on the music she likes. A lot of reactions we get from her is mostly through her blood pressure that really tells us when she hears mommy and daddy's voice."

Her teachers and friends selling #SophieStrong shirts to try and help the family. Her parents and brother are staying in Corpus Christi until Sophia can be transferred to a hospital in San Antonio, which could be a couple more weeks.

"The family is one of our own," Doreen Chavez, Sophia's former teacher said. "That's what we are: a family."

Friday night, KENS 5 learned Sophia was strong enough for extensive surgery and pulled through. She is still in a medically-induced coma as her body recovers.

"The support has been so overwhelming," Munson said. "The school, everyone really went above and beyond. We are just very thankful for all the love and prayers."

There's a gofundme to help the family with medical expenses.