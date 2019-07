If you're 21 and up and looking to celebrate National Tequila Day, Taco Cabana is serving up $1 tequila shots.

The promotion is good for July 24 with max two guests per transaction, according to the website.

It will take place at all participating Texas locations and Taco Cabana encourages you to drink responsibly.

Probably best to go after work hours too. Could be worth a "shot."