'Zoo Boo!' to offer drive-thru trick-or-treating this year

Every Friday from September 18 to October 30, the zoo is offering a drive-thru version of the popular event.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo's annual "Zoo Boo!" event will look a little different this year as the organization continues to take precautions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Every Friday from September 18 to October 30, the zoo is offering a drive-thru version of the popular event. According to a Facebook post of the event, kids will be able to trick-or-treat from the comfort of thier own car. The drive-thru portion will be available from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The cost if $50 per car if you use the promo code DRIVE. Tickets are only $32 for Annual Pass holders and Monthly Members.  
Regular walk-thru daily Zoo Boo! will be available from September 18 to October 31 as normal.

