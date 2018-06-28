Call it a gift. Or a flaw. Or just perspective.

Whatever you call it, one photographer Gail Nogle looks at her work, she never sees a beautiful picture.

She sees something deeper.

“I wanna connect with my subject,” Nogle said. “I wanna see them and I wanna get something that looks like them, that’s who they are as a person.”

Gail’s unique ability to connect with her subject has captured many significant awards, but nothing quite like the honor she received earlier this year.

“To be honored in this way it was pretty special. It’s once in a lifetime,” she said.

A few years ago, photography organizations from all over the world created the World Photographic Cup. It's basically the Olympics for photography. Only the top 14 in America get to be a part of the national team and Gail was one of them.

Each photographer from team USA had to submit their best work and Gail struggled to decide which photograph to use.

She took a picture of men praying during the Kumbh Mela, the largest religious gathering in the world.

“It doesn’t even look like a photograph,” Nogle said.

Gail was so invested in getting to know the men praying that she never saw a great picture.

“Not at all,” she said. “I never saw it coming.”

Her friends tried desperately to convince her otherwise.

“We were fighting about it,” Nogle said. “We were arguing about it. Finally I said, ‘ok.’”

Gail relented, submitted that picture and want to gold-medal for the best photograph in the world.

She helped team USA win the World Cup in the process.

“I wasn’t driven to get awards, she said. “I’m driven to photograph whatever I see and then meet people and bring joy to people and then send them photographs after I take them.”

Most photographers capture moments, but in these people Gail sees the bigger picture. She knows that the images become much more beautiful when we focus on the lives behind them.

© 2018 WFAA