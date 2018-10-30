SAN ANTONIO — Around the holidays, online shopping is truly a miracle. You can knock out your whole shopping list in a just a few clicks.

But if you’re not careful about where those packages are going, you and your loved ones could truly end up out in the cold this winter.

“I woke one morning and noticed the wreath was no longer there.” Thanks to his Ring doorbell camera, John Bloodsworth has video of this wreath thief.

“She looked at the phone and it actually recorded a woman at 2:21 in the morning coming up to the house, jiggling the wreath, and we could see her running down the sidewalk to a waiting car,” Bloodsworth said.

John’s not alone, according to a 2017 Park Associates study, 41 percent of people say they’ve avoided online shopping for fear of package theft, 31 percent have experienced package theft, and 11 million Americans reporting a package theft last year.

So what you can you do to stop porch pirates?

Police say focus on prevention: Ship the package to your job, someone else’s home or any businesses that will let you pick up from a locker.

SAPD does not keep stats on package thefts and say thieves are tough to track.

“When a package is stolen, you don’t have a person, you don’t have a vehicle. Unless an item has a serial number that you have, you can’t prove that it’s a stolen item,” Patrolman Donnie Milewski said.

What police are doing is analyzing thefts across neighborhoods. They say a string of package thefts indicates there’s a team working in the area.

“As soon as that truck stops, they stop. They wait for them to deliver that package, maybe behind some bushes or beside a house, which isn’t a safe place, and as soon as the truck leaves, the team will attack that house. Retrieve whatever packages are in and they’ve made a score,” said Sgt. Samuel Esparza.

The next step is interviewing neighbors – hoping some have security cameras that captured the thieves in action.

“We recommend that every homeowner install something like this. We could also gain information on burglary or car theft,” Esparza said.

“They’re going to take anything. It could be an auto part inside that box and they don’t care. They just want something for free,” said Esparza.

That’s right, these thieves don’t care – they’re out to flip your presents for cash. That’s why police say it’s on you to act.

Back in John’s neighborhood they’re doing just that. “We have lights all up in the trees that shine up in the year,” he said.

Police say anyone thinking this couldn’t happen to them is dead wrong. “Be careful – a false security false ideal can make you a victim,” said Milewski.

And ensure these porch pirates don’t poach your presents.

© 2018 KENS