HOUSTON — Tens of thousands of people lined the concrete canyons of downtown Houston Thursday morning for the 69th annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The huge crowd enjoyed a parade of colorful floats, giant balloons, marching bands and entertainers.

PHOTOS: Houston's rich diversity on display at H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade

PHOTOS: Celebrating Houston's rich diversity at H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade
01 / 129
From the crowds to the entertainers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
02 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
03 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
04 / 129
From the crowds to the entertainers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
05 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
06 / 129
From the crowds to the entertainers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
07 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
08 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
09 / 129
From the crowds to the entertainers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
10 / 129
From the crowds to the entertainers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
11 / 129
From the crowds to the entertainers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
12 / 129
From the crowds to the entertainers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
13 / 129
From the crowds to the entertainers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
14 / 129
From the crowds to the entertainers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
15 / 129
16 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
17 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
18 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
19 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
20 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
21 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
22 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
23 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
24 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
25 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
26 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
27 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
28 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
29 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
30 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
31 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
32 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
33 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
34 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
35 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
36 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
37 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
38 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
39 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
40 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
41 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
42 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
43 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
44 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
45 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
46 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
47 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
48 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
49 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
50 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
51 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
52 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
53 / 129
54 / 129
55 / 129
56 / 129
57 / 129
58 / 129
59 / 129
60 / 129
61 / 129
62 / 129
63 / 129
64 / 129
65 / 129
66 / 129
67 / 129
68 / 129
69 / 129
70 / 129
71 / 129
72 / 129
73 / 129
74 / 129
75 / 129
76 / 129
77 / 129
78 / 129
79 / 129
80 / 129
81 / 129
82 / 129
83 / 129
84 / 129
85 / 129
86 / 129
87 / 129
88 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
89 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
90 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
91 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
92 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
93 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
94 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
95 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
96 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
97 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
98 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
99 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
100 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
101 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
102 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
103 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
104 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
105 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
106 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
107 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
108 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
109 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
110 / 129
From the crowd to the performers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
111 / 129
From the crowds to the entertainers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
112 / 129
From the crowds to the entertainers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
113 / 129
From the crowds to the entertainers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
114 / 129
From the crowds to the entertainers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
115 / 129
From the crowds to the entertainers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
116 / 129
From the crowds to the entertainers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
117 / 129
From the crowds to the entertainers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
118 / 129
From the crowds to the entertainers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
119 / 129
From the crowds to the entertainers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
120 / 129
From the crowds to the entertainers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
121 / 129
From the crowds to the entertainers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
122 / 129
From the crowds to the entertainers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
123 / 129
From the crowds to the entertainers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
124 / 129
From the crowds to the entertainers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
125 / 129
From the crowds to the entertainers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
126 / 129
From the crowds to the entertainers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
127 / 129
From the crowds to the entertainers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
128 / 129
From the crowds to the entertainers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)
129 / 129
From the crowds to the entertainers to the cultural groups in colorful costumes, the 2018 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was a beautiful display of Houston's diversity. (Christine DiStadio photos)

It’s one of Houston’s favorite Turkey Day traditions.

This year’s parade featured two superstars as grand marshals, Houston Astro Jose Altuve and Houston Rocket James Harden.

PHOTOS: People watching at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade

Photos: Harden & Altuve open the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade
01 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
02 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
03 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
04 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
05 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
06 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
07 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
08 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
09 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
10 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
11 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
12 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
13 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
14 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
15 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
16 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
17 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
18 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
19 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
20 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
21 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
22 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
23 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
24 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
25 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
26 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
27 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
28 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
29 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
30 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
31 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
32 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
33 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
34 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
35 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
36 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
37 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
38 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
39 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
40 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
41 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
42 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
43 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
44 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
45 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
46 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
47 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
48 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
49 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
50 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
51 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
52 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
53 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
54 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
55 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
56 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
57 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
58 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
59 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
60 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
61 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
62 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
63 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
64 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
65 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
66 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
67 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
68 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
69 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
70 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
71 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
72 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
73 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
74 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
75 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
76 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
77 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
78 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
79 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
80 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
81 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
82 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
83 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
84 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
85 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
86 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
87 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
88 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
89 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
90 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
91 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
92 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
93 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
94 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
95 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
96 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
97 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
98 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
99 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
100 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.
101 / 101
The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018.