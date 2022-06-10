UT alumnus attending 55th consecutive Red River Showdown

"It's rich in history and if you're an orange blood, you cherish the games," said Brad Laughlin.

AUSTIN, Texas — A University of Texas at Austin alumnus will be attending his 55th straight Red River Showdown this Saturday.

Brad Laughlin is a UT graduate and comes from a family of Longhorns.

"My grandfather played ball here and then my dad, and myself and my wife, my daughter," said Laughlin.

Laughlin grew up in Dallas and now lives in Austin. He said the Red River Showdown is a big deal.

"It's rich in history and if you're an orange blood, you cherish the games," said Laughlin.

This year will be Laughlin's 55th consecutive year going to the event.

"Get in line for a corny dog, get in line for a waxed cup of beer," he said.

Then he heads to the Cotton Bowl for the big game.

"It's just amped up like 100x, it's like something you've never ever experienced," he said.

The tradition for him started back in 1967.

"This is my grandfather that played ball here. He played football, he played baseball and earned his T. He always had tickets and we would come up to Dallas for this weekend and we would watch the game my dad and I and him. For a little kid who's 11 years old, it's pretty eye-opening. I mean it's the fair and then the Cotton Bowl all at once. It's a big event," he said.

Laughlin has collected memorabilia over the years.

"Programs, they always had the cartoon fronts that featured the two teams," he said.

Over the years he said he saw some incredible games including the one in 1975 when he started school at UT.

"There were 17 punts, Earl Campbell had over 125 yards. That was his Heisman year, we won by seven, 13-6," Laughlin recalled.

As Laughlin travels up to Dallas again this year, he looks forward to many more in the future.

"It has not changed since 1929 and that is the cool thing about it," he said.

