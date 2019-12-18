SAN ANTONIO — It’s hard to tell sisters Lyn Akhil and Lauren Pepping apart.

Understandably, since they are twins.

“I always thought about doing something with her. Growing up we would play together, we would go to school together, so yeah I think we always thought we would do something as a team and it works out awesome," Cookie Cab, co-owner, Lyn Akhil said.

KENS 5

Sisters, best friends and now business partners took their love of baking and to create Cookie Cab

KENS 5

“I thought why not combine the two," Cookie Cab, co-owner, Lauren Pepping said. "There are a couple of companies around the nation that do something similar, but that didn’t exist in San Antonio and we were the first of its kind almost six years ago."

But when it comes to their cookies they stand out from the rest.

“We use real butter, real eggs, all of our ingredients are all natural so it really makes difference in the taste,” Pepping said.

KENS 5

Once they are heated to perfection it’s time to box any of their five flavors, and then out the door they go to arrive at your doorstep.

“It truly it is so satisfying because anytime that we walk in with cookies and we are delivering cookies we really are delivering joy," Pepping said.