MEDFORD, New Jersey - One woman unknowingly came face-to-face with one of the biggest stars in country music when she offered to pay it forward.

The chance encounter, that ended up going viral on social media, happened at a New Jersey Wawa convenience store.

“We decided when we saw military people we would treat them at Wawa, Dunkin’ Donuts or whatever,” Ruth Reed told CBS Philadelphia.

She and her husband reportedly made it a habit to pick up people’s tabs. Reed said a few years ago she made it a New Year's resolution to treat someone weekly.

“It looked like he was using a card, and it didn’t go through. Then he asked a young lady for $5. I thought this is it so I said, ‘No, I’ll get it,’” Reed said.

Reed said she thought the man looked familiar.

"He said, ‘What’s your name?’ He said, ‘Ruth, I’m Keith,’ and I said, ‘That’s who you look like, Keith Urban. Do people ever tell you that you look like Keith Urban?’ He said, ‘I am Keith Urban.' I said, ‘No you’re not really,” Reed said of their conversation.

She said Urban was gracious and took a picture with her in the parking lot. She also told CBS Philadelphia that she agreed to talk about meeting Urban on camera to try and inspire other people to do random acts of kindness.

