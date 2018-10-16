A combined total of nearly $1 billion was the talk of the town for this week's lottery games. The Mega Millions reached $654 million, while the Powerball reached $345 million. KENS 5 hit the streets to hear from locals about how they would use the money if they hit the jackpot. Responses varied from buying homes and cars to taking well-deserved vacations and giving back to family and community efforts.

