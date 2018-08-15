'Tis the season to be trendy! While parents prepared to send their students back to school, we put them in the hot seat to see if adults are really educated on the popular trends influencing their kids.

A unanimous and confident "yes" resounded from our more seasoned-at-life participants, affirming that parents know what's up with their kids. We began by handing our interviewees a cloth providing an opportunity to "dab." Of course, the adults accepted that as a chance to pat their sun-beaten foreheads dry of rolling sweat, while their kids hit the popular "dab" dance pose completely ignoring the gloss on their faces.

The comedy continued as we discussed with a variety of passerby about "flossing," at which time the kids busted out the moves and the parents referenced their teeth. As the questions went on, so did the madness as we talked about the "KiKi Challenge" and the "Shoot Challenge." As confidence faded on the faces of our parent participants, we began to realize the unsettling reality that perhaps they need a little more school on the art of "cool."

Some trends are fun, but others are extremely dangerous. We found that most parents we interviewed were not aware of the most popular trends, which are viral online. A young lady nicknamed Za-Za made it plain in saying, "[In order for parents to learn more about these youth trends] they should just talk to their kids or to young people in general."

