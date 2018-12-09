GEORGETOWN, Texas — A Facebook video appearing to depict a bizarre 911 call in Georgetown, Texas is going viral, and other residents say this isn’t the first case involving the woman in the video.

Georgetown resident Chris Hampshire posted the video, that quickly went viral, Tuesday night.

Hampshire explains in the video description that he initially turned down the wrong exit lane at Cedar Breaks Park at Lake Georgetown. He said he corrected his mistake and turned to exit, when a woman, he described as a park attendant, said she was calling police.

He recorded as the woman called 911 and park rangers attempted to resolve the situation. In the video, the woman claims she is being run over, even as the driver is standing outside of the stationary vehicle.

Hampshire said he left before police arrived, but was later pulled over. He said he showed officers the video he recorded and was allowed to go.

The Facebook reviews page for Cedar Breaks Park has been overwhelmed by responses to the viral video. Multiple commenters said that they have experienced a woman at the gate being rude or using racial slurs.

A representative from the park did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

