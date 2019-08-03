Hey mom and dad, do you need a massage? What if your child could give it to you WHILE they play?



That's the idea behind Ken Kawamoto's new T-shirt. He calls it "The T-shirt that gets you a massage from your kids just by plopping down on the floor,” which probably won't win any marketing awards, but it is accurate!

Can't see the Twitter video? Click here.

The clever design is just a plain white T-shirt on the front, but has train tracks on the back with signs that guide you to the shoulders and up the spine. The idea is that parents can lay on the floor while their child plays with a toy train on their back, giving them a massage the whole time.

The shirt is being sold by Japanese retailer ClubT for about $22 here, but for those with a creative side (or just wary of buying internationally) a sharpie and a white T-shirt could do the trick!





