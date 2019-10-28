WASHINGTON — "MVP!" "Not all heroes wear capes." "That ball to the chest guy!"

These are just what some are calling the man who refused to put down either one of his Bud Light cans to catch a ball coming his way at Game 5 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals.

Fox 5 in Washington D.C. identified the man as Jeff Adams.

As you can see in the video, Adams didn't back down when he saw the ball coming his way. Instead of letting the ball pass him by, he stuck out his chest to stop it.

He said in an interview that it didn't even hurt because the ball came from the Astros.

The Astros went on to win the game, however, 7 to 1. Houston leads the series at 3 games to 2.