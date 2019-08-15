KILLEEN, Texas — Central Texans want answers after a video showing a Killeen police officer potentially breaking two laws started circulating across social media.

The video, which appears to show an officer in a patrol car on her phone while not wearing a seat belt, was shared more than 2,000 times in the first 24 hours that it was posted.

Marcus Evans, who recorded the video, said he started recording after he noticed the officer almost blow through a red light on WS Young Dr. Evans was sitting passenger in the next car over.

"She's here to enforce the law and I would hope that they hold themselves to a higher standard. I'm sure she has plenty of experience with traffic accidents and having to write reports and explain to family members that your loved one has been in an accident because of texting and driving and then here she is doing it," said Evans.

The comments were mostly focused on calling out the officer for breaking the laws she's supposed to enforce.

One comment supporting the officer said she would be exempt from those laws, but that's not entirely accurate.

6 News legal expert Liz Mitchell and a TxDOT spokesperson both confirmed state law prohibits all drivers, including officers, from reading, writing and sending text messages while driving.

All drivers and passengers are also required to wear a seat belt.

Mitchell said there is a traffic code exception for officers who are speeding, but only during pursuits. In that situation lights and sirens are generally required.

Evans said he hopes the department and the officer issue an apology and use the incident as a learning experience.

"I would hope that the other officers see this and go, 'Hey you never know when somebody is watching,'" Evans said. "Cameras are everywhere nowadays. Maybe this will open some eyes, not with just the Killeen Police Department but for every police officer."

The Killeen Police Department has not publicly responded to the video, but spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez told 6 News the department is aware of the video and the matter is under review.

When asked why KPD would not publicly address the officer's actions, Miramontez said she was out of office and passed the request onto Jeff Donahue, another spokesperson with the department who did not respond.

