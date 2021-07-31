Girl finds puffy Dorito, lists it on eBay and eventually makes $15K

Grab your quarters and hit the vending machine.

TEXAS, USA — Talk about some dough for Doritos.

A 13-year-old girl in Australia found a rare puffy Dorito and turned to TikTok to reveal her discovery. Of course, that video went viral, gaining more than 2 million views.

Instead of tasting it, she listed it on eBay. Her family saw the listing and took it down. But, not before Doritos saw it online. They were so impressed, they gave her nearly $15,000.

After reading this, we won't judge if you run to your pantry and start opening all your chip bags.