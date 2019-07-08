SAN ANTONIO — Representative Joaquin Castro posted a tweet to his campaign Twitter account Monday night, writing: "Sad to see so many San Antonians as 2019 maximum donors to Donald Trump — the owner of ⁦@BillMillerBarBQ⁩, owner of the ⁦@HistoricPearl, realtor Phyllis Browning, etc⁩. Their contributions are fueling a campaign of hate that labels Hispanic immigrants as ‘invaders.'"

Reaction poured in from a variety of viewpoints. Some San Antonians tweeted in support of Rep. Castro, writing that the list would influence what businesses they chose to support. Others posted that they planned to patronize those businesses specifically.

KENS 5 asked Representative Castro's office for further information and was referred to tweets on his campaign account. He did elaborate on Morning Joe on MSNBC Wednesday, which you can view here.

BEXAR COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY STATEMENT:

San Antonio’s U.S. Congressman Joaquin Castro, a radical leftist Democrat, published a list of 44 San Antonio residents on Tuesday, Aug. 6, in an attempt to shame them and drive away customers from their businesses. Their crime? Donating to the Trump presidential campaign.

Why is this not considered “bullying”?

Castro tried to justify his actions by writing, “Sad to see so many San Antonians as 2019 maximum donors to Donald Trump — the owner of Bill Miller restaurant, owner of the Historic Pearl, realtor Phyllis Browning, etc. Their contributions are fueling a campaign of hate that labels Hispanic immigrants as ‘invaders.’”

Castro doesn’t understand the difference between “legal” and “illegal” immigrants. He also doesn’t recognize there is freedom of association and political opinion. Finally, he doesn’t think that our country should control its border and immigration.

Castro’s actions are nothing more than “Saul Alinsky” leftist intimidation of political opponents. He needs to be sued by the citizens whose privacy he violated, and he needs to be voted out of office.

BEXAR COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY STATEMENT:

What is very disappointing from local owners is to NOT call out Trump over his recent divisive and racist comments. Our Republican Senators Cornyn and Cruz remain silent and complicit and afraid to call out the President.

We cannot allow this to happen! It's the goal of our Bexar County Democratic Party to tell our local citizens and registered voters, be they Democrats, Independents and even moderate Republicans, to support our Democratic Party's officials, candidates and businesses who understand that our diversity and ability to be "One Nation" is what defines all of us as Americans.

It is not surprising some successful local business owners support the Trump Campaign. Historically, most business owners and leaders of major corporations in the U.S. support and lineup with the GOP's "less government, lower taxes and free enterprise" philosophy.

Campaign Finances Reports are a matter of public record and provide our community with information on whether they want to spend their hard earned dollars with businesses that support a President with such racist values. We live in a beautiful city that is full of diversity and is a minority based community. We would encourage businesses to support Politian’s and causes that celebrate our values.

As former Vice President Biden has stated "America's very soul depends on calling out Trump and his divisive comments."

